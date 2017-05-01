Man gets prison for bank robberies while dressed as woman

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man will serve at least five years in prison for robbing banks in York and Springettsbury townships while wearing women’s clothing.

Eric S. Reaves, 47, of York, pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of robbery and was ordered to serve 5-10 years, according to court records.

Authorities said Reaves robbed the Northwest Savings Bank on South Queen Street in October 2015 and two others in July 2016; the York Traditions Bank on St. Charles Way and the M&T Bank in the 1000 block of Haines Road.

Police said he tried to rob the Americhoice Federal Credit Union on Indian Rock Dam Road, but officers saw him approaching the bank in a dress and wig and phoned employees to lock the doors. He took off running and was arrested after a short foot chase.

