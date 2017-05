Make-A-Wish granted the Wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Our Chapter of Make-A-Wish covers 10 counties in Pennsylvania, from Philadelphia up through Lancaster and the state of Delaware.

The Convoy Carnival at Burle Business Park will open at 8:00am to the public. Trucks will depart for the 28th Annual Convoy at 1:30pm.

Learn more about the event online at philasv.wish.org/convoy.

