Lancaster man arrested for armed robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old city man was arrested for an armed robbery after police say he was recognized by his victims.

Rakim Glover and an unknown accomplice demanded cash from two people at gunpoint Friday night in the 100 block of South Arch Street, police said.

Police said Glover had a stolen handgun and suspected marijuana and heroin when he was arrested about three hours after the crime.

He is charged with robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and related offenses. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Police are still looking for his alleged accomplice.

