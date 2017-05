YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackknifed tractor-trailer has closed part of Interstate 83 in York County.

The incident on I-83 northbound at mile post 9.5 has closed all lanes between exits 8 and 10. Southbound lanes are not impacted.

According to PennDOT, crews are cleaning up a fuel spill in the area and first arrived on scene after 8 p.m.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

