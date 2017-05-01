Hundreds rally at Capitol against President Trump’s immigration policies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of people were rallying across the country on Monday in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Several of those marches took place in Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of people, many of them immigrants, rallied on the steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

The rallies, called May Day Action, are being called the largest protest of immigrants since President Trump took office in January.

Rally goers spoke out against what they call the anti-immigrant policies of President Trump, including calls to signing an executive order on a travel ban from certain countries, which has been blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii, and calls to build a wall on the U.S – Mexico border.

More than 200 local businesses agreed to close their doors, in order to show their support for the march.

“There’s been a tremendous response from business owners, from workers, and from allies,” Elizabeth Alex, Regional Director of CASA in Action, said. “One day of profits is outweighed by the value of immigrant labor and the dignity of that work. And, we’re going to stand together to fight for that today.”

Other rallies were held in the Midstate on Monday, including in Lancaster and Carlisle.

