Harrisburg sinkhole homes may go to tax sale if school board doesn’t act

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After more than 50 homes were damaged or put in jeopardy by a massive sinkhole in 2014, the residents of South 14th Street are ready to put it all behind them.

The city and county are waiving their taxes to help make that happen as they wait on federal grant dollars to buy the homes, with plans to demolish them and create green space.

But the school board is not on board. Property owners on the block are still being charged property taxes for the homes many of them can’t live in.

“It just looks a total disaster out here,” Maria Vargas-Graves, the block’s de facto spokeswoman, said, showing ABC27 the visible sunken ground and distorted sidewalks.

She says she’s paid all her school district taxes over the three years since the sinkhole formed, but a neighbor hasn’t.

That means the property is eligible for tax sale in June if the back taxes aren’t paid. Vargas-Graves said several more risk a similar fate in another few months unless the school board forgives the debt.

“It’s just totally unacceptable to lose your home for that reason at this point,” she said.

“We’re certainly concerned and we’re certainly working toward a resolution,” Matt Krupp, school board member and chair of the school board’s budget, finance and facilities committee, said.

Krupp wants to see some relief for those with unpaid taxes on essentially worthless land. He brought it up to the rest of the board in February.

Last month, Dauphin County’s tax assessment office sent the board a letter stating that because the district hadn’t forgiven unpaid taxes, several properties were delinquent and at risk of going to tax sale.

“I would hate for the district to be, you know, the last hurdle standing in the way of these people receiving some compensation for these properties,” Krupp said.

The 50-plus affected properties are in line to get millions in relocation money — but not with outstanding taxes. The city and county forgave the debt and reimbursed any already-paid sums going back to 2014.

But without the school board doing so, someone could buy the homes cheap at the tax sale and potentially get a big payday from the grant money.

“My questions were, how then does this affect the school district?” board president Danielle Robinson said.

The district is in the data-gathering phase, she said, trying to determine how much it’ll cost to forgive the taxes and what impacts that’ll have on the rest of the district.

“It would be very irresponsible to just go, ‘You know what, we’re just going to go ahead and do this,’ and not really think ahead of how it’s going to affect our children,” Robinson said.

Vargas-Graves would like to see relief for unpaid taxes, and also refunds for homeowners like her who have paid the last three years.

“I think they’re trying to find any way of an excuse that they can to get out of taking care of South 14th Street,” she said.

The school board’s budget and finance committee met Monday night. Several residents planned to go and bring this problem up with members.

However, it was not a voting meeting. The next full board meeting — the next chance to decide what to do and the last chance to do so before the June 12 tax sale — is May 15.

