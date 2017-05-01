Friends of Fort Halifax: 12th Annual Festival & Activities

The Festival will take place this coming Saturday, May 2 from 10 to 6. Dressing up in 18th century clothing is part of the fun for us, and draws attention to the history of the period when the fort was built, which was during the French & Indian War.

“The main attractions are the reenactors who portray the British soldiers, French and Indian fighters and the colonial settlers. During the day there are several reenactments of skirmishes & battles. During the rest of the day visitors can walk thru living history encampments and see the activities & skills of that time period,” tells Drue Shaeffer.

“There are also Colonial games & live music. Of course there is also a wide variety of food, and wonderful creative crafts for sale. Another highlight of the festival is a live ongoing archaeology dig by our own, native archaeologist, Dane Snyder.” Both Drue and Dane were here to tell us more about the festival and the significance of Fort Halifax.

For more information, go online or watch the above video.

