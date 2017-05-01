Ephrata man charged in hit-and-run crash

By Published:
Thomas Horning (submitted)

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is facing charges for a hit-and-run crash last month.

Thomas Horning, 24, of Ephrata, was texting when he ran into a parked vehicle on April 20, borough police said.

Horning then fled at high speed, ran a stop sign and a red light, caused his vehicle to go airborne at the intersection of South Reading Road and Meadow Valley Road, and nearly struck other vehicles and a pedestrian, police said.

He faces charges including recklessly endangering and accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle.

