Crash downs wires, traps passengers in bus

BAREVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A dump truck swerved to avoid a Red Rose Transit bus and struck a utility pole Monday morning along Route 23 in West Earl Township.

The bus was stopped for passengers when the truck driver, 39-year-old Ricky Mauser Sr. of Lebanon, hit the pole shortly after 10 a.m., township police said.

Live electrical wires began to arc when the broken pole fell on top of the bus. The bus driver, two passengers, and Mauser had to stay in their vehicles for about 20 to 30 minutes until a PPL crew disconnected the power.

No one was injured.

Route 23 was closed between South Farmersville Road and South Groffdale Road until 1 p.m.

