Columbia man arrested for shooting in Manheim Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Columbia man has been arrested for a shooting incident that injured another man last month in Manheim Township.
Brian E. Johnson, 36, is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering, and a firearms offense for the April 7 shooting in the 1000 block of North Lime Street, township police said.
His bail at Lancaster County Prison is set at $100,000.
The victim, also a Columbia man, told investigators he was standing at the intersection of East Liberty Street when another man walked up and shot him.
He was treated at Lancaster General Hospital for a gunshot wound to the foot.
