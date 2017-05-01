Child backpack carriers recalled for fall hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Osprey has recalled about 82,000 child backpacks because children seated in the carrier can slip through the leg openings.

The company has received four reports of children falling. One child stained a skull fracture and another received scratches to the head, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves all models of Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium child backpacks manufactured between January 2012 and December 2014. The carriers were sold at specialty outdoor stores from January 2012 to December 2015 for between $200 and $300.

Consumers should contact Osprey for a free seat pad insert for use along with the existing safety straps to secure the child in the carrier.

