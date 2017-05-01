Boil water advisory issued for some Steelton residents

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Repair work on a water line damaged by a contractor has prompted a boil water advisory for certain residents of Steelton.

The boil water advisory applies to residents of the 300 and 400 blocks of Catherine Street, according to Borough Manager Douglas Brown.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Residents will also be notified of the advisory with hand-delivered notices, according to Brown.

