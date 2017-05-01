BAE to expand York plant, add 530 new jobs

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – BAE Systems plans to add hundreds of new jobs when it expands its West Manchester Township plant.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that BAE will build a new office facility and add new machining and manufacturing systems at 1100 Bairs Road.

He said the military contractor will invest over $44.5 million in the project and create 530 new, full-time jobs within three years.

Hiring is expected to begin in 2018.

“As we invest in our organization and infrastructure, we’re also investing in our people, both of which are critical for our ability to succeed,” said Adam Zarfoss, vice president of Operations for Combat Vehicles. “We need the skilled folks that can operate the equipment and we need state of the art equipment to allow us to continue to meet or exceed our customers’ expectations.”

BAE designs and manufactures combat vehicles and artillery systems including the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, M88 Recovery Vehicle, and M109 Howitzers. It currently employs about 1,438 people in Pennsylvania.

“Having grown up in York County and seeing these products go by my house on the trains most of my life, I have no doubt that they are going to win a lot of the contracts, and York County will benefit from that increase,” Wolf said.

Wolf said the company will receive a $2 million state grant, $137,250 in funding for employee training, and more than $1 million in job creation tax credits.

