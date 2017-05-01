Autopsy set on girl, 3, suspected of drowning in family pool

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – An autopsy is set on a 3-year-old girl who is suspected of drowning in her family’s swimming pool in central Pennsylvania.

The Lancaster County coroner says Izabella Bussard was likely in the water 10 to 15 minutes before she was discovered Friday evening in Manheim Township. That’s near Lancaster, about 40 miles southeast of Harrisburg.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni says nobody saw the girl enter the pool. He declined to release other details pending a township police investigation.

The autopsy was scheduled Monday.

