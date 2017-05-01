Autopsy set on girl, 3, suspected of drowning in family pool

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – An autopsy is set on a 3-year-old girl who is suspected of drowning in her family’s swimming pool in central Pennsylvania.

The Lancaster County coroner says Izabella Bussard was likely in the water 10 to 15 minutes before she was discovered Friday evening in Manheim Township. That’s near Lancaster, about 40 miles southeast of Harrisburg.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni says nobody saw the girl enter the pool. He declined to release other details pending a township police investigation.

The autopsy was scheduled Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s