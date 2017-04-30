Wildwood Park hosts annual Wetlands Festival

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- People of all ages got to learn about nature at Wildwood Park in Harrisburg.

Saturday was the annual Wetlands Festival which included a plant and book sale and live music to educate people about the park.

“The activities are fun. There’s food, there’s entertainment, Jack Hubley’s here. The Friends of Wildwood have their book sale. And it’s a way to raise funds for the activities at the park, ” said Heather Dock board member of the Friends of Wildlife.

Wildwood has another free event coming up–a bird walk to watch for migrating and breeding birds on Wednesday morning.

