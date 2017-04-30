We Salute You: Robert Eugene Appenzellar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day abc27 honors a military hero.
Today we honor Robert Eugene Appenzellar from Chambersburg.
He served in the US Army from 1961 to 1967.
He was stationed in Germany.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day abc27 honors a military hero.
Today we honor Robert Eugene Appenzellar from Chambersburg.
He served in the US Army from 1961 to 1967.
He was stationed in Germany.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
Advertisement
Advertisement