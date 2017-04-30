Trump rallies base in Harrisburg on 100th day in office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – “Is there any place like a Trump rally?” President Donald Trump asked over roars of cheers during his rally Saturday night at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

It was a familiar scene for central Pennsylvania, which was a frequent stop on then-candidate Trump’s campaign trail. Several months later, not much about his message has changed.

“We need the wall, and we will build the wall as sure as you are standing here tonight,” Trump told the crowd.

In typical Trump-rally fashion, the crowd was enthused. There were signs all over the arena that said “Make America Great Again,” and “Women for Trump.”

One Trump supporter was showing off voodoo dolls of Democratic leaders Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi.

There were several chants of “Build the wall,” “Lock her up,” and “CNN sucks.” Trump had the crowd turn around to boo the journalists covering the event, and made it a point to talk about his absence from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which was happening at the same time.

“I could not possibly be more thrilled to be more than 100 miles away from Washington’s swamp,” Trump said. “Spending tonight with all of you and with a much larger crowd, and with much better people, right?”

Trump thanked Pennsylvania for putting him “over the top” in November’s election, and promised the Keystone State would reap the rewards.

“Our directives will put brand-new Pennsylvania steel into the spine of America,” Trump said.

“And very importantly for Pennsylvania, we have ended the war on beautiful clean coal and we are putting our brave coal miners back to work,” he later added.

Security broke up a few fights and escorted protesters out of the arena.

“That’s right, get ’em outta there,” Trump said as one of the protesters was led away.

Trump spoke about cracking down on illegal immigration, fighting ISIS, and renegotiating NAFTA. He pushed for a repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, and talked about softening his stance on China in exchange for help with North Korea.

“We have a to have a little flexibility,” Trump said about not labeling China as a currency manipulator.

Even as he went after his critics, Trump said that flexibility will help unite the country.

“Whether we are black, or brown, or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots,” Trump said to cheers.

Even though it was his 100th day in office, President Trump did not speak to his past actions as much as he made more promises going forward. He did not offer specifics about policy statements, such as claims that senior citizens will be better off under his presidency. But he did inspire his base in Pennsylvania.

“We will make America proud again,” Trump said at the conclusion of his rally. “We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again. Thank you. God bless you. Thank you. Thank you.”

