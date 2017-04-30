T-shirt sale benefits Kenyan non-profit

By Published: Updated:

SHILLINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) Some local high school students are raising money to help a non-profit in Kenya build athletic fields for children in need.

The fundraiser is the for the Maisha Project. The non-profit helps hundreds of students in Kenya who are living in poverty and don’t have access to quality education and clean water.

Members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club at Governor Mifflin are raising money for the group. They are selling t-shirts for $20.

There are several different designs available in different sizes. You can purchase a t-shirt on the school’s booster website.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s