T-shirt sale benefits Kenyan non-profit

SHILLINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) Some local high school students are raising money to help a non-profit in Kenya build athletic fields for children in need.

The fundraiser is the for the Maisha Project. The non-profit helps hundreds of students in Kenya who are living in poverty and don’t have access to quality education and clean water.

Members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club at Governor Mifflin are raising money for the group. They are selling t-shirts for $20.

There are several different designs available in different sizes. You can purchase a t-shirt on the school’s booster website.

