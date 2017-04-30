President Donald Trump signs executive order on trade in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – President Donald Trump made a stop before his rally in Harrisburg Saturday to tour a Midstate factory and sign an executive order about trade.

The President signed the executive order at the Ames factory in Harrisburg. Workers there called this a once-in-a-lifetime experience and something they’ll never forget.

“It was very emotional to have the President of the United States show up, him and the Vice President, to come to our factory,” said Robert Evinger, a shipping and receiving supervisor at Ames.

Evinger called seeing the President tour his factory and sign an executive order there surreal.

“I’ve worked here for 33 years, and I think it’s a great thing for the United States to have fair trade,” Evinger said.

“We’re helping people. We’re helping our workers, and already we’ve created nearly 150,000 new manufacturing and construction jobs,” Trump said.

The executive order directs his Commerce Department and the U.S. Trade Representative to perform a comprehensive study of the country’s trade agreements. The idea is to determine if America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the World Trade Organization.

“I am in that basket of deplorables,” Trump supporter Felicia Straight said.

Straight drove from Rehoboth Beach, Del., to Ames in Shiremanstown. The White House told the Associated Press and ABC News he’d going there, but he went to the Harrisburg location. Straight was hoping to see the President but is happy about executive order.

“I think it’s amazing, and I think it’s about time that America gets treated fairly,” Straight said.

16-year-old Quentin Parthemore also waited at the Shiremanstown location. He’s seen Trump 11 times before and is inspired to go into politics himself. He thinks the executive order is a great idea.

“If

164 other nations aren’t treating us fairly and are ripping us off, that’s not good for the average American,” Parthemore said.

“I would have never believed he would come to our little factory here in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Unbelievable. It’s just unbelievable,” Evinger said.

Trump made the stop in Harrisburg during his 100th day in office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...