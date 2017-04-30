Pennsylvania kicks off Small Business Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania kicked off its celebration of Small Business Week on Sunday.

The week-long campaign is part of a national effort to highlight the roles of small businesses in local communities and the economy. Small Business Week also focuses on supporting future entrepreneurs.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development says small businesses employ half of Pennsylvania’s private workforce.

Click here for resources, events, and information about Small Business Week.

