CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)- The Born Learning Trail is an initiative by the United Way and Rotary Club to bring educational activities to the Midstate.

This trail has activities like hopscotch and storytelling aimed at kids younger than Kindergarten.

The park’s grand opening comes after three years of work. It’s located at 131 Lincoln Avenue.

