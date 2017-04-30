Meeting to provide information about nuclear power plant safety

By Published:

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An open house this week will allow the public to learn more about safety at the Peach Bottom nuclear power plant in York County.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 3rd from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Peach Bottom Inn on Delta Road.

Employees in charge of inspections will be available to answer questions and talk about reports showing how safely the plant operated in 2016.

As of the end of last year, the plant had no inspection findings or performance indicators outside the normal band. It is currently under the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s baseline level of oversight.

 

 

