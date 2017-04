UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after a domestic incident that left a woman with several injuries.

Michael Eisenhart, 38, was arrested on Sunday.

Upper Allen Police say, Eisenhart hit, strangled, and pointed a rifle at a woman.

Eisenhart was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, and harassment.

He was arrested, with bail set at $125,000.

