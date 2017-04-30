Hundreds Race Against Racism

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Race Against Racism held across the country this weekend including Harrisburg, York and Carlisle.

This is the 13th year the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg has participated with almost 700 people in attendance for the 5K.

“I think it really brings a community together in issues regarding racism. And it’s a way to show solidarity, that while we all may look different, we’re probably more similar than we realize,” said mary Quinn, CEO of the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg.

The organization says it typically makes between 40 and 50 thousand dollars from the event which goes towards YWCA programs and services that target racism.

