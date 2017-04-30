Hampden Township mulls road improvements

Published:

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Hampden Township’s commissioners are working to secure funding for major road projects.

At a public meeting this week, the commissioners discussed efforts to obtain federal dollars for work on the Carlisle Pike, Orrs Bridge Road, and Sporting Hill Road.

The commissioners said they would like to add more turn lanes and traffic signals. They would also look to repave and repaint lines.

Township leaders say these kinds of projects make driving easier and safer as traffic flow increases through the municipality.

 

