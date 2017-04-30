District Attorney says man killed his 89-year-old father-in-law

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested a man accused of killing his 89-year-old father-in-law.

The Lancaster County District Attorney says 65-year-old Clifford Allen Hafer is charged with criminal homicide. Police say Hafer called 911 Saturday night and admitted to shooting John Teffeteller several times and killing him.

The two men had recently moved in together in East Donegal Township.

When police arrived at the home, they found a dog also shot dead.

Hafer is in Lancaster County Prison.

