STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) Dozens of fire units responded to a large chicken barn fire.

It started around 12:30 Sunday morning along the 300 block of Walnut Road in Strasburg Township.

It’s not clear if any chickens died in the fire. No people were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

