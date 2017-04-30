Crash kills passenger, hurts driver in York County

By Published:

DOVER TWP.,Pa. (WHTM) A single vehicle crash killed a passenger and hurt a driver, according to the York County coroner’s office.

The crash happened Saturday night just after 9 at Harmony Grove Road and Skytop Trail.

For some unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway, swiped a telephone pole and went down an embankment into nearby woods.

The man in the passenger seat died on scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver survived and was taken to a local hospital.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The name of the man killed will be released sometime on Sunday after the family is notified.

 

