A few storms today with cooler and cloudy weather this afternoon

Clouds and cooler weather have held their ground all day except for a few breaks from time to time. Temperatures have increased some since early this morning, but highs will likely top out in the lower 70s for many.

Our western counties, especially Franklin and Adams Counties, tend to see the best chances of breaking out of east flow on days like this with some sunshine by late afternoon. If this does happen again, those same places have the best chance of seeing a pop-up shower or storm. Sunshine getting through the cloud cover is a large variable today both for temperatures and chances for storms, so keep an eye to the sky today. Other than the chance for pop-up storms, most of the daylight hours will be dry.

Monday brings back the warmth and the sun with highs into the lower 80s. A broken line of storms will move through Monday evening after 7 pm. Some of these storms could be strong. Cooler conditions return for Tuesday and beyond with afternoon highs back into the mid 60s and a refreshing wind both Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days look to be dry before rain for Thursday. By Friday some showers may linger as an area of low pressure may get cut off from the jet stream and sit over our region. For now we’ll keep lots of clouds in the forecast with maybe even some rain showers lingering into Friday and possibly the weekend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...