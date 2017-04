LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 10-year old girl has died after a tree fell onto a camper she was sleeping in.

Troopers were called out to Oma’s Family Campground in Coletrain Township, just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The tree fell on a camper, trapping people inside.

It is not known if anyone else was injured.

The girl was from Perry County.

