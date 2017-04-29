WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds rally in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Harrisburg at the Farm Show Complex to mark his first 100 days in office.

The nation’s 45th president is joined by Vice President Mike Pence.

Prior to the event, Trump stopped by a local factory to sign an executive order regarding trade.

ABC27 is carrying the event live and will have continued coverage at 11 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...