VP Pence tweets he’ll join Harrisburg rally, says ‘confidence is soaring’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Vice President Mike Pence will join President Donald Trump at his rally in Harrisburg.

The VP tweeted around 5 p.m. that he would be joining the nation’s 45th president for the event at the Farm Show Complex.

In celebrating 100 days in office, Pence noted in the same tweet that “Confidence is soaring after 100 days as we #MAGA.”

Back at Andrews for trip w/ President @realDonaldTrump for a rally in Harrisburg, PA. Confidence is soaring after 100 days as we #MAGA. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/z2EcfmPf1G — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) April 29, 2017

The Trump-Pence duo won Pennsylvania with 48 percent, marking the first time the Keystone State voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988.

Before traveling to central Pennsylvania, Pence spent the day in Newport News, Virginia for the christening of the USS Indiana, the third vessel in the United States Navy to bear the name.

The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

ABC27 will have live coverage both on air and online.

