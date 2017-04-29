Turn in unused prescription drugs today

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Today is National Drug Takeback Day. If you have unused prescription drugs law enforcement across the Midstate will take them.

Local police departments have a drop box when you can drop off unused medication so it can be disposed of safely.

The effort is meant to cut down on overdoses and crimes.

“This includes pretty much any pills, prescription, non-prescription pills, over the counter, anything that is expired and just hasn’t been used from loved ones,” said Det. Richard Nulty, with the Hampden Township Police Department. “People do leave it in the bottles. For safety precautions, they can remove their names.”

You can see locations with drug collection boxes by clicking here.

