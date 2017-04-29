Trump to sign executive order about trade in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM/AP) President Trump will sign an executive order about trade at a garden and landscape tool manufacturer.

The signing will happen at Ames Company Inc Saturday evening before the president holds a rally at the Farm Show Complex marking his 100 days in office.

The White House says the executive order will direct his Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to perform a comprehensive study of the nation’s trade agreements. The aim is to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.

