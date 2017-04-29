Trump celebrates first 100 days, live team coverage tonight at 6 and 11

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Thousands of people are expected to be in Harrisburg today as President Trump hosts a rally celebrating his first 100 days in office at the Farm Show Complex.

Doors open at the complex at 4:30 p.m. The rally officially starts at 7:30 p.m.

We will have live team coverage of the event in our 6 and 11 o’clock newscasts.

Live coverage of Trump’s speech will also be aired on abc27. His speech is scheduled for 7:30, we will provide coverage once he begins speaking. This may be after the scheduled time.

