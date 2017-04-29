Trump celebrates first 100 days, live team coverage tonight at 6 and 11

Donald Trump, Wilbur Ross
President Donald Trump gestures as he answers a question from a members of the the media after signing an Executive Order in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 28, 2017. The Executive Order directs the Interior Department to begin review of restrictive drilling policies for the outer-continental shelf. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Thousands of people are expected to be in Harrisburg today as President Trump hosts a rally celebrating his first 100 days in office at the Farm Show Complex.

Doors open at the complex at 4:30 p.m. The rally officially starts at 7:30 p.m.

We will have live team coverage of the event in our 6 and 11 o’clock newscasts.

Live coverage of Trump’s speech will also be aired on abc27. His speech is scheduled for 7:30, we will provide coverage once he begins speaking. This may be after the scheduled time.

