Traffic on I-83 to be diverted late Sunday night for overhead bridge demolition at Union Deposit Road

HARRISBURG, PA – The contractor rebuilding the Union Deposit Road bridge over Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, will control traffic on I-83 differently late Sunday night, April 30, from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, May 1, in order to safely accommodate demolition on the bridge.

Instead of allowing traffic on I-83 to pass under the bridge, traffic in each direction will be directed onto the off-ramp, across Union Deposit Road, and onto the on-ramp back to I-83. The traffic signals at the top of the ramps on Union Deposit Road will be placed on flash, and a flagger will be stationed at the top of each ramp to help control traffic. According to PennDOT, this traffic pattern will allow the contractor to conduct demolition safely, without concern for debris falling onto live traffic below during the operation.

This work is part of an overall construction contract to replace three bridges that cross over I-83 in Lower Paxton Township – Elmerton Avenue (SR 3026), Jonestown Road (Route 22) and Union Deposit Road (SR 3020). The Elmerton Avenue bridge was rebuilt last year.

According to PennDOT, construction work this year will involve the Union Deposit Road bridge at I-83 Exit 48 and the Route 22 bridge at the I-83 Exit 50 interchange. They say the Union Deposit Road bridge will be rebuilt this year; work on the Route 22 bridge and interchange will continue into next year. All three new bridges will provide greater lateral under clearance to provide the width necessary to widen I-83 to six lanes. The I-83 widening project is currently scheduled to start in late 2018 and finish in 2021.

PennDOT says they have contracted with New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company, Inc. of New Enterprise, Pennsylvania, to conduct the three bridge replacements at a cost of $34.2 million. The overall project with the three bridges is scheduled to wrap up in February 2019.

