Project M.E.N.T.O.R helps ex-offenders transition, mentors needed

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) A program to help ex-offenders transition back into the real world after imprisonment is looking for mentors.

Project M.E.N.T.O.R (Mentoring Exoffenders’ Needs To Overcome Reoffending) is a new program in launched by Cumberland County Adult Probation Office and Christian Recovery Aftercare Ministry, Inc.The program hopes the relationship between the mentor and ex-offender will help lower recidivism rates.

According to a Bureau of Justice survey, 67% of released prisoners are arrested for a new crime with three years.

Project M.E.N.T.O.R  will hold its next meeting for people interested in becoming a mentor on June 5th, 6-8 p.m. at the Cumberland county courthouse.

