President Trump’s visit to Harrisburg today is expected to cause traffic delays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Today marks President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office, he will celebrate the milestone right here in Harrisburg with a rally tonight. Expect heavy traffic in the area of the Farm Show Complex. There will be road closures in place.

The rally starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Avoid Route 22 and Maclay Street entrances as you will not be able to get in. Maclay street will be closed between 7th and Cameron streets for Trump’s visit from 4 p.m. until midnight. More streets around the Farm Show Complex could close without notice.

Anyone going to tonight’s rally needs to enter through the Wildwood Park Drive entrance near the HACC campus.

Harrisburg Police and Capitol Police will be helping the Secret Service with security in and around the event.

If you plan on getting inside the arena you do need tickets. Tickets are free and first come, first serve. To get tickets go to: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule/register/harrisburg-pa2/

