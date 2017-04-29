Police seek to ID suspect in West Shore robbery

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. Friday night to the Dollar General in the 800 block of Market Street in Lemoyne for a report of a robbery.

A male suspect was captured by a surveillance camera.

Anyone able to identify that person is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...