Police seek to ID suspect in West Shore robbery

WHTM Staff Published:
(West Shore Regional Police Department)

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. Friday night to the Dollar General in the 800 block of Market Street in Lemoyne for a report of a robbery.

A male suspect was captured by a surveillance camera.

Anyone able to identify that person is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

