Police: elderly woman almost scammed, caller threatened to keep daughter hostage

(Associated Press)

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM)- Middletown Police are warning residents to be aware of a phone scam after an elderly woman received a call from an out of country number.

Police say the scammer told the woman he had her daughter hostage and she had to pay up. The woman figured out it was a scam and that her daughter was fine.

This scam has been happening for years countrywide but police want to remind people what to do if they receive a similar call. Police say that you should call them while you are still in contact with the scammer if possible.

