Multiple ambulances, helicopter respond to multi-vehicle crash in York County

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple people were transported from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night in York County.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, the crash happened around 8:35 p.m. on Route 15 in the area of Glenwood Road in Franklin Township.

Four ambulances took people from the scene, while a medical helicopter was also called.

No other details, including the number of vehicles involved, were immediately provided by authorities.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...