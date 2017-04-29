Multiple ambulances, helicopter respond to multi-vehicle crash in York County

Published:

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple people were transported from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night in York County.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, the crash happened around 8:35 p.m. on Route 15 in the area of Glenwood Road in Franklin Township.

Four ambulances took people from the scene, while a medical helicopter was also called.

No other details, including the number of vehicles involved, were immediately provided by authorities.

