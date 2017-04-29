More rain this morning through 10 AM, then a very warm and muggy afternoon

A warm front has already allowed for a line of strong storms earlier this morning, and there is some additional rain entering into western PA this morning. This means today will start damp until the rain and the front lifts to the north of us. Based on some of the latest forecast data the showers may linger for some time in the morning. It may take until 10 AM to fully dry out for some areas. This forecast continues to change as we track the rain and storm activity to our west, stay with us for more updates.

This morning also starts muggy and warm with temperatures in the 60s. The cold front lingers to our north which puts the Midstate in near record warmth for the afternoon with a high near 85 degrees. There is a chance for a passing shower or isolated storm, but chances will be low.

A cool marine layer of moisture from the Atlantic Ocean arrives Saturday night to bring a cloudy and cool start to Sunday. There’s a chance the sunshine could burn through Sunday afternoon and we warm into the 70s, but the morning will likely stay cloudy and cool.

