Man shot by York police officer following pursuit

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is accused of using a stolen SUV to ram a police vehicle before was shot by a York officer early Saturday morning.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, the incident unfolded around 4:30 a.m. at the Royal Farms store at the intersection of Loucks Road and Roosevelt Avenue.

Terry E. Diffendorfer, a 30-year-old York Haven resident, is accused of stealing an SUV at the store. The SUV’s owner notified police and told them there was a shotgun inside the vehicle.

York police located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Diffendorfer failed to yield and crashed into a utility police and other objects as he fled, according to police.

The pursuit continued to a parking area off Grant Street, between West Market and West King streets. At that time, police say Diffendorfer used the stolen SUV to ram one of the pursuing police vehicles.

Diffendorfer then drove around a building and was cornered by building and the Codorus Creek, according to police.

A second officer attempted to stop Diffendorfer. At that time, police say Diffendorfer accelerated and rammed a police vehicle, which struck the officer.

The officer then fired his weapon, striking Diffendorfer.

Police did not provide conditions of the officers involved.

Diffendorfer was transported for medical treatment.

