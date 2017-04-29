Long lines form, traffic snarls ahead of President Trump’s rally in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of people have converged on the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg as the nation’s 45th president is set to celebrate his first 100 days in office.

Motorists in the area should expect major traffic delays as the presidential motorcade passes through.

From Harrisburg International Airport, President Trump is expected to be at the Ames factory in Camp Hill at some point to sign an executive order. That’s the location where Trump is expected to sign an executive order that would create a study on trade.

The ordeal has snarled traffic on area interstates.

In addition, local traffic in the area of the Farm Show Complex will be backed up. Maclay Street will be closed between 7th and Cameron streets until midnight, while other area streets could close without notice.

Parts of I-83 & I-283 temporarily closed in all directions with the President in the Harrisburg area this evening. pic.twitter.com/xQYNvo7Jdi — Ryan Coyle (@RyanCoyle) April 29, 2017

The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

