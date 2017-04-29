Guns, drugs found at illegal speakeasy in York

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Several law enforcement agencies served a search warrant early Saturday morning at an illegal speakeasy in York.

According to police, the speakeasy was operating in the 200 block of South Sherman Street.

The search warrant was served shortly before 4 a.m. and resulted in 42 people being taken into custody.

According to police, 33 of those people received citations for patronizing the illegal speakeasy and the other nine received various charges.

Authorities recovered and seized crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana, as well as five handguns.

Additionally, $11,783 was discovered as the result of the speakeasy operating and selling liquor, food and beer without the proper permits.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s