Guns, drugs found at illegal speakeasy in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Several law enforcement agencies served a search warrant early Saturday morning at an illegal speakeasy in York.

According to police, the speakeasy was operating in the 200 block of South Sherman Street.

The search warrant was served shortly before 4 a.m. and resulted in 42 people being taken into custody.

According to police, 33 of those people received citations for patronizing the illegal speakeasy and the other nine received various charges.

Authorities recovered and seized crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana, as well as five handguns.

Additionally, $11,783 was discovered as the result of the speakeasy operating and selling liquor, food and beer without the proper permits.

