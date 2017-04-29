Deadline nears for Pennsylvania absentee ballot applicants

The Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Officials are urging Pennsylvania voters who want an absentee ballot for the primary election not to wait until the last minute.

Secretary of State Pedro Cortes is reminding people that the application deadline is May 9 to be able to vote in the May 16 primary.

Completed ballots have to be received by county elections offices by Friday, May 12, and it’s not enough to have it postmarked by that date.

State election rules limit absentee ballots to people deployed with the military, state residents attending out-of-state colleges or universities, people who are injured or disabled, and people who will be out of town on election day.

Details about the ballots and how to submit them are available on the Department of State’s voting website.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s