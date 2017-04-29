Coroner called to crash in York County

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner was called to the scene of a crash in York County.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

The crash scene is at the intersection of Harmony Grove Road (State Route 4014) and Sky Top Trail in Dover.

Authorities were first notified of the crash just after 9 p.m.

No other details have been made available at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s