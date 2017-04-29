Coroner called to crash in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner was called to the scene of a crash in York County.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

The crash scene is at the intersection of Harmony Grove Road (State Route 4014) and Sky Top Trail in Dover.

Authorities were first notified of the crash just after 9 p.m.

No other details have been made available at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...