Brother of man slain in Harrisburg is moving forward with forgiveness

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Steven Esworthy was killed last June after he was walking home from his brother’s wedding.

Shamir Hunter, 19, was convicted this week of second degree murder.

Brian Esworthy says the night his brother will killed, was a roller coaster of emotions.

“It’s hard to go from the highest high in your life,” Brian said, “to the lowest low that quickly, within a few hours.”

Esworthy says sitting in the courtroom during Hunter’s murder trial was a grueling experience.

“It was some of the hardest days of my life,” Brian said, “to learn of the details of Steve’s death and to see the stick, and learn how traumatic the blow was, it was difficult.”

Brian says the murder devastated two families that were in the courtroom.

“During one of the recesses, I walked over to Shamir’s mother and introduced myself.” Esworthy said. “I said that I am sorry that our families are going through this, and I am praying for them, and she shook my hand and wished the same for our family.”

Brian says the guilty verdict does not help ease the pain. He says the healing process takes time, but he also said that he forgives Hunter, and he hopes that the punishment will allow him to turn to God and repent and accept Jesus Christ as his savior.

Sentencing for Hunter will be in June.

