York Revolution to seek world record at tonight’s game

The York Revolution will welcome back the great American pastime with an attempt at a world record, presented by Menchey Music Service! The Revs and their fans will be trying to establish the world record for the number of musicians performing the national anthem simultaneously.

The attempt is open to musicians of all ages and abilities. All participants will receive a commemorative button (design attached), and they and their supporters will get discounted tickets to the night’s game.

“We are working with Guinness World Records and will be following all of their directions to properly chronicle the attempt for their review. We hope to hear if we’ve made their famous book a few months after the attempt,” tells Doug Eppler, Director or Marketing for the Revs.

The York Revolution is York’s professional baseball team and a two-time Atlantic League champion. Playing in PeoplesBank Park in downtown York, the team hosts 70 home games featuring family-friendly, affordable entertainment – the excitement of high-caliber, professional baseball; fan-powered, hilarious games between innings; terrific food and beverages throughout each visit; the Stauffer’s Playground in center field; and so much more that creates “best day evers.” The Revs season starts April 28 and runs through September 17.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...