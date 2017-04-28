York Revolution attempt to set National Anthem world record

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution’s regular season home opener featured one of the largest performances of the national anthem, and it may be enough to set a new Guinness World Record.

The record, if accepted by Guinness following Friday night’s performance featuring musicians of all ages and abilities, will be for the most people performing the Star Spangled Banner.

abc27 was there capturing the moments leading up to and during the national anthem performance, which was conducted by Michael Reichman, the General Manager of the York Symphony Orchestra.

